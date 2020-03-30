Tinubu donates N200m to fight COVID-19

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced a donation of N200m to support the efforts at curtailing the novel Coronavirus disease.

According to Tinubu, N100m of the donation would be donated to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would go to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The former governor of Lagos State also commended the residents of the state for observing social distancing and other measures advised by the government to help in nipping the virus in the bud.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said his annual colloquium was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic which requires some level of social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

“We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again,” he said.

“That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200 million to fight this deadly virus.

“In pursuant to this pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of coronavirus (COVID-19),” he said.

Nigeria’s toll from the COVID-19 infection reached 111 on Sunday, with Lagos and Abuja the hardest-hit cities.