Tinubu blames #EndSARS attacks on political opponents

National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has blamed the attacks on some of his business ventures on political opponents.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State on Sunday admitted to owning chunk shares at the media outfits, TV Continental and The Nation Newspaper.

Both outlets were attacked by hoodlums and vandalised in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by thugs.

In a statement titled ‘The End SARS protests; fundamental lesson in democratic governance’, Tinubu also debunked rumours that he fled Lagos in the wake of the anarchy.

He said: “I am, indeed, a promoter and financial investor in the Nation newspaper and TVC. It was widely known and circulated through social media that certain malevolent elements were going to take advantage of the situation to attack the Nation newspaper facilities and TVC in Lagos.

“The attackers came. Both facilities were significantly damaged. Although equipped with prior notice of the imminent trespass, I did not call anyone to seek or request for the army or police to deploy let alone attack, kill, or injure those who razed and vandalized these properties. I did not want any bloodshed.

“These elements, mostly hirelings of my political opponents, wreaked their havoc and destroyed those buildings and facilities and I thank God that the employees of these two media institutions managed to escape largely unharmed.”

The embattled Lagos godfather however noted that while buildings and damaged equipment can be rebuilt or replaced, there is no adequate substitute for the loss of even a single human life.

