Tinny Entertainent Brags About Leaking YCee’s Songs: “The Songs Belong to Us’

The management of Tinny Entertainment has confirmed that they are behind the leak of YCee’s songs and will release more without the artist’s consent, despite the backlash they are receiving on social media.

It all started when YCee’s songs are titled, ‘Bossing’ featuring Ms Banks and ‘Baseline’ featuring Davido appeared on some Nigerian blogs, and these came just one day after YCee announced that he was set to release his 15-track debut album, YCeevsZAHEER.

Shortly after, folks discovered that Tinny Entertainment was behind the leak, apparently their way of getting back at the rapper who recently confirmed that they parted ways on sad terms.

Now, Tinny Entertainment is catching a lot of flak on social media, but insists that YCee’s songs belong to them and they will continue to leak his music, no matter.

See their tweets below:

YCee had yet to address this as at press time.

 

