Tinashe Under Fire After ‘Insensitive’ Comment About North West

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Tinashe Under Fire After ‘Insensitive’ Comment About North West

Tinashe now claims that she was only joking when she hopped on Instagram to diss Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West.

The drama started after the parents of a child-singer, ZaZa, took to Instagram to call out Kim and Kanye for not crediting their 5-year-old daughter, after North performed a version of ZaZa’s song “What I do?” at Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris.

Underneath that comment, Tinashe wrote “North West wishes.”

And people thought that was rude.

Now, Tinashe says she was only joking. “It was a fucking joke y’all seriously dragging it,” Tinashe tweeted in response to a fan saying she was “wrong” for her Instagram comment. “Y’all really acting As if I personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m fucking sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss.” She doubled down on her position in a follow-up tweet.

Check her out below:

Related Posts

Sophie Turner Reveals She ‘Hated’ the Jonas Brothers Before Dating Joe Jonas

March 4, 2020

Pornhub to Debut First Non-Pornographic Film ‘Shakedown’

March 4, 2020

Comedian Buchi and Wife Rukkiyah Welcome Baby Boy

March 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *