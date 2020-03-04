Tinashe Under Fire After ‘Insensitive’ Comment About North West

Tinashe now claims that she was only joking when she hopped on Instagram to diss Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West.

The drama started after the parents of a child-singer, ZaZa, took to Instagram to call out Kim and Kanye for not crediting their 5-year-old daughter, after North performed a version of ZaZa’s song “What I do?” at Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris.

Underneath that comment, Tinashe wrote “North West wishes.”

And people thought that was rude.

Now, Tinashe says she was only joking. “It was a fucking joke y’all seriously dragging it,” Tinashe tweeted in response to a fan saying she was “wrong” for her Instagram comment. “Y’all really acting As if I personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m fucking sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss.” She doubled down on her position in a follow-up tweet.

Check her out below:

It was a fucking joke y’all seriously dragging it. Y’all really acting As if I personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m fucking sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss — TINASHE (@Tinashe) March 3, 2020

I swear y’all just like to be mad about stuff. Yes it was a joke, lighten up. — TINASHE (@Tinashe) March 3, 2020