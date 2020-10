Tina Lawson is getting into the halloween fun and who better to help her speed things up than granddaughter, Blue Ivy.

The fabulous grandma posted a photo of herself all “dolled” up as a glamorous skeleton and on the shoot, Beyonce and Jay Z’s first child served as both creative director and makeup artist.

Tina Lawson gave kudos to Blue Ivy for a job well done as she captioned the shot;

“My Blue is a great makeup artist! She made me into Grandma Skeleton!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook