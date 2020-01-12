Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Host the Next Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have both been confirmed as the host of the 2021 Golden Globes awards.

Deadline reports that the duo, who previously hosted the award ceremony from 2013 to 2015, will return next year. And this was also confirmed by NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy who said: “NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet—Tina Fey and Amy Poehler—and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again.”

Ricky Gervais hosted the awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020. His monologue this year, as with previous years, made headlines for its risque subject matter. Gervais kicked off the ceremony by telling the crowd this edition would be “the last time” he hosts.

Fans are so excited for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, They are already counting down to the next Golden Globes!