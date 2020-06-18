Timini Egbuson Says D’banj Should be Cancelled Following Allegations of Rape and Intimidation

Timini Egbuson has lent his voice to the ongoing saga between D’banj and his rape accuser, Seyitan.

The AMVCA 2020 winner, took to Twitter to share this after actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, revealed that Seyitan was indeed arrested yesterday and has been intimidated into silence.

Timi Egbuson professed that though he was no fan of the Cancel Culture, the exception should be the case where D’banj is concerned.

He tweeted that the accusations against the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner were foul and he should be made to face the full wrath of the law especially after his new song, #Stress was promoted on Seyitan’s Twitter page.

Anyone with these type of accusations is foul and should face the full wrath of the law. What is even more disgusting than a cover up is using this as an opportunity to promote his next song, which was what I meant. #justiceforseyitan — Timini Egbuson (@_Timini) June 18, 2020

Damn. wrong on all levels https://t.co/2cyR6cplMf — Timini Egbuson (@_Timini) June 18, 2020

