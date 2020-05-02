Timini Egbuson and 19-Year-old Girlfriend Flaunt Their Relationship on IG

Timini Egbuson and his girlfriend Lydia have taken to their social media to show off their relationship, despite the criticisms the actor had faced recently.

In case you missed it: many Nigerians weren’t pleased with the fact that the actor and the teenager are in a relationship, with some noting the significant age different between them. Timini is 32, while Lydia is 19.

Turns out Timini does not care about the criticisms, as he and Lydia have now shared their latest video in which theu pack on the PDA.

See them below:

