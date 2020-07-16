Timi Dakolo’s Daughters Take Over His Wardrobe in Hilarious Video

According to Timi Dakolo, see finish is the order of the day between him and his yard people.

The musician shared s hilarious video of his daughters; Zoe and Hallel, taking over his wardrobe as they tried on his clothes.

In the cute clip, the girls could be seen wearing oversized teeshirts and jeans which their father claims belong to him.

Recounting how they this came about, Timi Dakolo noted that the girls said; “Daddy let’s help you try your new clothes out. We want to see whether they are your size”

“My people can you guys see I have seen it all with these yard people”, he concluded.

