Timi Dakolo Tells Why He Firmly Stood With His Wife Busola: “I Wanted Her to be Free”

Timi Dakolo has opened up in a new interview with Betty Irabor about the ordeal his family went through after his wife Busola Dakolo accused the famous Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape.

About standing with his wife, the singer said, “It’s probably one of the most difficult things I’ve ever encountered as a man and as a person.” However, he added: “When we stand before the altar and the priest and say, for better for worse, I’ll be there, these are the times when they count.”

He further added that all he wanted was for Busola to be free from the trauma of her experience. “I just wanted her to be free,” he said, adding that she had told him:  “I want to say my truth.” To which he replied: “I said are you sure, she said ‘yes’, I said ‘I got you. I got you when you don’t got yourself’.”

The duo rocked social media with Busola’s story, stirring necessary conversation about rape and how Nigerians coddle the privileged.

Timi Dakolo said a lot more in the interview.

