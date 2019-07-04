Timi Dakolo Slams Claims That Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Officiated His Wedding

Timi Dakolo continues to make his fans proud.

The singer, who solidly stands by his wife Busla Dakolo, has taken to his Instagram to shut down the ludicrous rumours making rounds that he was once a member of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church and that the same alleged rapist officiated their wedding.

“Desperate people do desperate things including ridiculous attempts at a smear campaign. So let me address this foolishness once and for all,” he began, and went on to address all the rumours, nipping them in the bud.

“First the ridiculous rumor that Biodun wedded us. Please watch the video yourself , does the Pastor look like Biodun Fatoyinbo?” he wrote, adding, “His name is Pastor Seyi of Global Impact church officiating the wedding and that is a statement from Yemi Davids, Pastor of Global impact church on this issue …but nameless and faceless cyberbullies can’t read , can they?”

“I have never met or been in the same space with Biodun Fatoyinbo nor do I ever want to be and have never been a member of COZA. I guess that also answers the desperate attempt to say I was a music director in COZA. Funny as I have never been a music director in ANY church! A church can’t have an anonymous music director, can they? Foolishness,” he added.

And he said a lot more.

This comes hours after yet another woman, a former member of COZA, stepped forward to accuse the infamous preacher of sexual misconduct.

See his full post below: