Timi Dakolo Shuts Down Allegation that 80% of CAN Members are Rapists

While Timi Dakolo continues to speak out against religious individuals who sexually abuse women, he will not tolerate slanderous claims in his comment section.

Recall that the singer’s wife, celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo, set the internet on fire with her explosive YNaija interview in which she detailed how COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, raped her at the age of 16.

Many people called for the investigation of the controversial preacher, but matters were made worse when some folks who claimed to be the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) went to COZA to declare their support for Fatoyinbo, prompting a backlash from Nigeria and an immediate denouncement of those reps by CAN.

Dakolo shared CAN’s statement on his Instagram and also shut down a fan who claimed that 80% of CAN members, who are mostly clergy, are rapists.

“Not true sir,” he said.

