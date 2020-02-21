Timi Dakolo Sets Records Straight After Cousin’s Instagram Rant

Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram to announce that Michelle Dakolo is his cousin, not his sister, as fans have been made to believe.

The drama started after the Michelle hopped on the app to call out her brother who she said blocked her on WhasApp for asking for financial help, and she insinuated that her brother’s wife is the reason their family is now in disarray.

Singer #TimiDakolo’s sister, Michelle, rants

Many people immediately thought Michelle was Timi’s sister, thanks to the shared family name. But he has made it clear that she only is his cousin and he has an excellent relationship with his own sister.

