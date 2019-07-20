Timi Dakolo Raises Alarm, Says ‘Strange Men’ With ‘Guns’ Showed Up at His Lagos Home

Timi Dakolo has posted a photo of a vehicle which showed up in front of his Lagos residence today.

According to the singer, the vehicle was filled with gun-toting men who hung around threateningly, which is why he thought to share the vehicle details on social media, for his family’s safety.

See his post below:

This quickly stirred heated reactions on social media, and it comes mere weeks after his wife Busola Dakolo’s explosive YNaija interview in which she accused the infamous COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

Reacting to the news, top social media personality, Sega Link, alerted the authorities and later confirmed that it is a government-registered which belongs to the Inspector General of Police.

See his tweets below:

The @PoliceNG formations are well aware of the situation and have been notified. Some units are on their way there. #EndImpunity https://t.co/2aouHBMEc1 — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) July 20, 2019

Number scanned and confirmed to be Govt registered vehicle from IGP- Special Tactical Squad. Details unfolding. They are off the property as we speak. It should be noted that @timidakolo submitted a petition long before now & nothing was done by the @PoliceNG IGP. 🚨 — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) July 20, 2019

Our dependable @rrslagos767 got there on time as usual. We appreciate the work you do and you will always have our support at @SIAF_NG pic.twitter.com/cuhnttSg5j — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) July 20, 2019

We wait to see how this unfolds.