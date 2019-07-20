Timi Dakolo Raises Alarm, Says ‘Strange Men’ With ‘Guns’ Showed Up at His Lagos Home

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Timi Dakolo Raises Alarm, Says ‘Strange Men’ With ‘Guns’ Showed Up at His Lagos Home

Timi Dakolo has posted a photo of a vehicle which showed up in front of his Lagos residence today.

According to the singer, the vehicle was filled with gun-toting men who hung around threateningly, which is why he thought to share the vehicle details on social media, for his family’s safety.

See his post below:

This quickly stirred heated reactions on social media, and it comes mere weeks after his wife Busola Dakolo’s explosive YNaija interview in which she accused the infamous COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

Reacting to the news, top social media personality, Sega Link, alerted the authorities and later confirmed that it is a government-registered which belongs to the Inspector General of Police.

See his tweets below:

We wait to see how this unfolds.

Related Posts

KCee Teaches Fans How to Coerce Women Into Having Sex

July 20, 2019

American Rapper Tay-K Has Been Found Guilty of Murder

July 20, 2019

Justin Bieber Reminds Trump About Immigrant Children Locked in Cages

July 20, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *