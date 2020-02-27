Timi Dakolo loses dad

Award-winning Nigerian singer/songwriter, Timi Dakolo, has lost his father.

The 39-year-old winner of Idols West Africa 2007 announced his father’s death on Wednesday on his Instagram page.

Taking to his IG page, Timi wrote:

“Thank you for the music you played for us while growing up, the reading listens, The Christmas clothes, the flogging, The go and face the wall, The one new word every day, The go and bring your books, the evening lessons, The show me your fingernails and your teeth and many more. Thank you for teaching me the importance of repetition.Thank you, sir. We would miss you “