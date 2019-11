Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram to announce his new deal with Universal Music Group’s British record label, Virgin EMI Records.

The singer, who recently traveled to London with his wife Busola Dakolo, announced this in a post in which he noted that he was welcomed into the British record label family by the the Chairman, Ted Cockle.

“You can’t take God out of the Equation,” said the excited singer, adding, “GOD is the Equation.”

See his posts below: