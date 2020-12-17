Timi Dakolo is Ready to Run After Seeing His Wife’s Christmas List

Timi Dakolo is in for it this Christmas season as his beautiful wife Busola scared him with her list.

The ‘Iaywo Mi’ crooner shared this on Instagram, giving followers an idea of what went down when she presented her #DettyDecember demands.

Telling Busola that her list was a tad on the high side, Timi Dakolo revelaed he asked her to write another one but instead, she asked him what he wanted her to take off.

The singer replied with ‘everything’ and added that he would run away.

See their exchange below.

We’re guessing there’s a bone straight wig and maybe a Hermes Birkin Handbag somewhere on the list.

