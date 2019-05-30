Timi Dakolo Drags a Certain COZA Pastor for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram to accuse a certain pastor of sexual misconduct.

According to the singer, a preacher with the famous Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) church is allegedly abusing his church members sexually.

Dakolo claimed that the unnamed pastor of the church, with locations in Ilorin, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Dubai, and Abuja, has left a “litany” of broken women in all their locations.

“Commonwealth ko, Zion ni. The church is supposed to fix broken people and not crush people who show up in church needing God,” he wrote.

And to the zealots who criticise him for speaking out, he encouraged them to channel the same energy into asking their pastor serious questions about his activities.

This comes barely six years after a former female congregant and worker of the COZA, Ese Walter, confessed to having had an affair with the church’s Senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo. Her story stirred major conversation on social media and the accused pastor never officially addressed it.

Now, Dakolo has spoken up about the alleged clandestine activities of a pastor within the same church, and folks already are pointing fingers at the infamous pastor.

Will he speak up this time?

See Dakolo’s posts below: