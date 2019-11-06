Timi Dakolo Collaborates With Emeli Sande in New Album: Check Out the Details

Congratulations to Timi Dakolo!

Recall that the singer recently announced his new record deal with British label, Virgin EMI Records. And now, he has revealed the details of his next album, which includes a track featuring the magnificent Emeli Sande.

He wrote on his Instagram:

It’s Finally Here!!! My new album “Merry Christmas Darling” is coming Out November 22nd, and My album titled Single featuring 👑 @emelisande is out this Friday 8th November. Powered by @virginemi @universalmusicgroup#hafemusic.

We can’t wait!

