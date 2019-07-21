Timi Dakolo Calls Out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo After Abuja Police Raided His Home

Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram to write a passionate letter to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo in which he accused the infamous preacher of bullying and intimidation.

In case you missed it: some policemen, later confirmed to be officers working with the IGP, stormed the singer’s Lagos home yesterday with a letter demanding the attention of the Dakolos in Abuja. Luckily, the singer raised alarm on social media and members of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad showed up to quell the situation.

Now, Dakolo has accused Fatoyinbo of using the Abuja police to intimidate his family, adding that they will not cower in the face of such bullying. They are ready for war.

He said:

We have long been ready for this type of institutionalized intimidation and dirtiness. Investigating officials have frustrated as a result of underhand delay? Dirty bloggers are fabricating things that cover the truth, going to the IG’s people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja? Now this: a false investigation in Abuja when our own petition filed since June has not been answered and NO INVITATION HAS BEEN MADE TO THE ACCUSED IN A RAPE CASE????! NOT ONE MOVEMENT TOWARDS JUSTICE??? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system? And sending a busload of questionable armed “policemen” and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police deliver a letter? This is the best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families haven’t come out with HORRIBLE THINGS DONE TO THEM???!!

You picked the wrong one and you picked the wrong time. Nigerians are more awake than you think. I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep. I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes. Like I said, we have since been ready. GIVE US THE FIRE, THEN WATCH ME WORK!

Meanwhile, the Abuja police have confirmed the letter. Click here to read their statement.