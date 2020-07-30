Timi Casual’s Wife Blames Women for the Majority of Broken Marriages

Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace Makun stated that women are to blame for 80%o of broken Marriages you see around.
The mother of two who is married to the Lagos based clothier made this known in an Instagram post earlier today, Thursday, July 30.
In her post, the businesswoman noted that men through a lot in relationships and though it is easy to always point them out as the culprit when a marriage crashes, more often than not, they are not to blame.
She revealed that she loved the Igbo marriage rite process which ensures due diligence is carried out by the families and encouraged all men to do same.
I SAID WHAT I SAID … ALOT OF WOMEN ARE TOO TOXIC , NOT EVERY WOMAN KNOWS HOW TO MAKE USE OF THEIR POWER AS WOMEN! NOT ALL FINE GIRL IS MARRIAGEABLE . I said it ☑️ Why do people derive so much joy to laugh over people going through broken marriages , divorce and all ? MAY THAT CHALLENGE NEVER BE YOUR PORTION. Any little thing Amebo people will gather , tagging their fellow smelling mouths to come and witness the pain of others. BITTERNESS IS A DISEASE AND ALOT OF PEOPLE NEED THE CURE . May God heal every broken heart , broken relationships , marriages , individuals in Jesus name🙏