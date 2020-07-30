Timi Casual’s Wife Blames Women for the Majority of Broken Marriages

Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace Makun stated that women are to blame for 80%o of broken Marriages you see around.

The mother of two who is married to the Lagos based clothier made this known in an Instagram post earlier today, Thursday, July 30.

In her post, the businesswoman noted that men through a lot in relationships and though it is easy to always point them out as the culprit when a marriage crashes, more often than not, they are not to blame.

She revealed that she loved the Igbo marriage rite process which ensures due diligence is carried out by the families and encouraged all men to do same.

