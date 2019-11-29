Time’s Up Shows Support for Gabrielle Union After ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

Time’s Up and several actresses in Hollywood have shown support for Gabrielle Union after the actress was exited from her position as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Recall that the actress was on the show for just one season and was dismissed last week after she reportedly made a complaint about the show’s “toxic culture.” Her exit stirred heated conversation on social media, with many people calling for the boycott of the show on Twitter, especially following a report from Variety which said the actress was told on several occasions that her rotating hairstyles on the show were “too black.”

The report also noted that Union made a complaint about a racially charged joke by AGT guest Jay Leno, in which Leno said that a painting of dogs with creator Simon Cowell looked like it belonged “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.” The joke was later cut out of the episode.

“Thank you @itsgabrielleu for speaking up for what’s right,” Time’s Up wrote via its official Twitter account.

Time’s Up’s tweet was in response to a tweet from Union, in which she thanked her peers and fans for their outpouring of support following the AGT news. “So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU!” she wrote. “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone…you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Though Union has not explicitly addressed the reports, her husband, retired NBA shooting guard Dwyane Wade, confirmed that her parting from AGT was not amicable.

“When i got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question,” he wrote in one post, before continuing: “As proud as I [was] of her being selected as a judge on #AGT — I am even more proud of her [for] standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.”