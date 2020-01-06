‘Time to shun ethnicity and religion’ – Sen. Adamu

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC- Nasarawa), has recommended strongly that Nigerians shun ethnicity and religious sentiments, and embrace each other in order to move the country forward.

Adamu made the call on Sunday in Dari village, Kokona Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, at the public presentation of a book titled: “The Grateful Heart”. The book was written by John Mamman, who was celebrating his 60th birthday.

Adamu, a two-time Governor of the state and Chairman of the occasion, said that the diversity of Nigerians was an asset that needed to be explored for the benefit of all.

“If God wanted us to be from the same tribe or religion, He could have created us to be so.

“If God, the Creator of Heaven and Earth and our Maker, in His wisdom made us to be from different tribes and religions, why do we hate each other due to our differences?

“If you hate anyone simply because such a person is not from your tribe or religion, you are challenging God and not the person,” he said.

He said that both the Holy Bible and Holy Qur’an taught love and not hate or killings on the basis of religious differences.

The lawmaker, who wondered why adherents of the two religions acted to the contrary, congratulated the celebrant for clocking 60 and still remaining strong, and advised him to really thank God for keeping him alive and in good health.