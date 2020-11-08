‘Time and Exposure Changes One’s Mindset’ Chika Ike Says as She Celebrates 35th Birthday

Chika Ike is a year older today, Sunday, November 8, 2020 and is cheering to abundance in her new year.

The actress and Flip Script CEO took to her Instagram to note how time and exposure have changed her mindset from what it used to be.

Chike Ike noted that she came across her vision book which had one its goals as getting herself a Rolls Royce Phantom to add to her fleet of luxurious cars.

However, with time and exposure, she’s no longer towing that line as she has changed her tune to investing in assets such as  properties which appreciate over time rather than liabilities like cars which depreciate with time.

