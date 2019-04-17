TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2019: Marlon James is a Pioneer!

Congratulations to Marlon James!

The author of Black Leopard Red Wolf today made the list of TIME 100: Most Influential People of 2019, with an exciting note about him written by the legendary Salman Rushdie.

Read Rushdie’s note below:

I met Marlon James when I interviewed him about A Brief History of Seven Killings at the New York Public Library, and he and his work both deeply impressed me. The novel announces its ambitious playfulness in its title; it’s not brief (it’s long), not a history (it’s high-octane fiction) and contains not seven but many hundreds of killings, circling around the attempted assassination of Bob Marley. It won the Man Booker Prize and turned Marlon into one of the most important voices of his literary generation, a role he has gleefully embraced on social media and elsewhere, speaking out on race, literature, gay rights and whatever else is on his mind. He has followed Brief Historywith an even more ambitious project: Black Leopard, Red Wolf is the first volume of a promised trilogy, a fabulist reimagining of Africa, with inevitable echoes of Tolkien, George R.R. Martin and Black Panther, but highly original, its language surging with power, its imagination all-encompassing. Marlon is a writer who must be read.

Other people who made the list include Donald Trump, Gayle King, Michelle Obama, Naomi Osaka, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Caster Semenya, Tiger Woods, and many more.

See the full list here.