Timaya’s Daughter, Emma, Celebrates 8th Birthday in Style

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Timaya’s Daughter, Emma, Celebrates 8th Birthday in Style

Emma is simply adorable.

The daughter of singer Timaya and businesswoman Barbara has just turned 8, and to celebrate her, the proud mom dressed up the child in high-fashion clothing, her face all dolled up, and she looked absolutely gorgeous!

Said Barbara in her post:

“YIPEEEE!!It’s my first fruit’s birthday.God bless you my sunshine as you turn 8 today. May God’s love and blessing be yours today,now and forever. Mummy loves you silly.”

And Timaya followed up with a post of his own, saying,

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY my special one. I LOVE U EMMA.”

Check out the celebrant in her pretty dress:

Related Posts

Kcee Shares Adorable Picture of New Baby, Kwemtochukwu

May 21, 2020

Seyi Shay’s Managament Says Singer’s IG Was Hacked Following Release of Sultry Photos

May 21, 2020

Cubana Chief Priest Bemoans Mum’s Death, Says Father who Disowned Him ‘Dey Chop The Whole Glory’

May 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *