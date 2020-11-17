Timaya Shares Pictures of His Fourth Child, Maya

It looks like Timaya has expanded his brood yet again as the he just revealed he welcomed another daughter six months ago.

The singer who shares two daughters with his first baby mama, Barbara and also welcomed a son with interior designer, Tama, disclosed that he has welcomed a third daughter and his fourth child with a visual artist, Dunnie O.

Timaya shared the cute pictures of his baby girl on his Instagram page with the caption;

“Y’all meet my daughter MAYA. She 6 months old. @dunnieo U so special. Gratitud…”

