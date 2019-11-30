Timaya Releases ‘Sili-Kon’ Spanking Release in Kenya

Renowned Nigerian Afro-dancehall hit-maker, Timaya has released SILI-KON—new single and music video and his first release in Kenya this year. In the mid-tempo tune, he teams up with Kel-P to create a catchy hook with lyrics in his local dialect.

Shot in Lagos, the visuals from Unlimited L.A production opens up with Timaya at a confession booth with a priest before switching to a series of dance scenes featuring an array of beautiful ladies, this being an appreciation for women.

Speaking on the new Kenyan release, Timaya says, “This new single is for all my beautiful Kenyan ladies. As you dance along to this jam, know that you are beautiful, you are talented. You are stronger than you think. You are capable of so much. I appreciate you all,” adding a message for his fans: “Thank you for always jamming to my music, I feel the love always. Hope you all this new one.”

With over 190 million views on YouTube, the music and style icon is a legend in the making. The acclaimed king of Afro-Soca music is known for his slew of hit single jams “Dance” featuring Rudeboy, “Bang Bang”, “Balance”, “2 Stoopid”, “Kom Kom” and many more. He has several multi-platinum hit singles and collaborations including the “Bum Bum” remix featuring Sean Paul. His studio albums include “True Story” (2007), “Gift and Grace” (2008), “De Rebirth” (2010), “LLNP (2011), “Upgrade” (2012), “Epiphany” (2014) and his recently released 2019 EP titled “Chulo Vibes”.