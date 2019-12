Timaya has called out blogs who have included him in their list of top stylist celebrities.

According to the singer, he has been grouped with celebrities who only were outfits sewn by tailors, who do not wear original designer cloths, and so should not belong in the same list as he.

“I don’t like it,” said the singer, adding, “All these your musicians or celebrities who compare me with –they are all friends to tailors. They don’t even wear original stuff. Abeg.”

See the video below: