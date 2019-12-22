Timaya and Hushpuppi are Fighting on Instagram and it’s Messy!

Timaya and Hushpuppi are currently dragging each other on the app and it is all thanks to the denigrating comments the singer made about his colleagues yesterday.

In case you missed it: the drama started after Timaya called out blogs who included him in their list of top stylist celebrities. The singer claimed that the other celebrities are only known for wearing outfits sewn by tailors, and not designer items like he does.

“I don’t like it,” said the singer, adding, “All these your musicians or celebrities who compare me with –they are all friends to tailors. They don’t even wear original stuff. Abeg.”

This stirred a heated conversation on social media, with Hushpuppi calling out his hypocrisy. See the post below:

Now, Timaya has dropped a new video, alleging that the businessman is on exile. See his video below: