TikTok Star Tabitha Brown Lands Representation With CAA

Congratulations to Tabitha Brown!

The TikTok breakout actress and influencer, who has gained over two million followers on the short-form video platform, has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting.

Per the outlet, the Los Angeles-based video blogger, who also serves as an ambassador for Whole Foods, is famous for sharing recipes and reviewing vegan meals. Her TV work includes guest star appearances on Freeform’s Switched at Birth, Bounce TV’s Family Time and NBC’s Will & Grace.

Brown is also a festival and conference speaker, booking private events and sharing, per her website, “how eating plant based saved and changed her life.”

Now, she has gotten the much-needed representation, and fans can’t wait to see her shine.

