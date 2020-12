Elsa Majimbo continues to get all the attention she deserves.

The 19-year-old Kenyan TikTok star, who became a sensation because of her hilarious posts on social media at the peak of the pandemic, was a guest on Naomi Campbell’s No Filter With Naomi show.

In this episode, Elsa tells the supermodel about handling her new fame, her plans for the future, the deals she has signed, and more.

Watch their video below:

