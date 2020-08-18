TikTok and United Masters Sign Music Distribution Deal

A collaboration between United Masters and TikTok is in the works and is set to make life easier for artists.

United Masters has announced that it has signed a music distribution deal with TokTok that will allow artists who release their music directly on TikTok, distribute it to other streaming platforms like Tidal and Apple Music.

The unparalleled innovation will help propel many upcoming and/or independent artists to success while remaining independent and may also eliminate the need for a record label.

It also means artists will own the publishing rights to their music as opposed to record labels.

TikTok has helped a lot of songs go viral, jumpstarting the careers of many musicians e.g Lil NasX and may help many independent artists achieve mainstream success.

