Tika Sumpter Speaks To Black Interracial Couples With White Significant Others, ‘We Do Not Need to Protect Them’

Tika Sumpter is speaking to black people in relationships with white significant others in these climes.

In the midst of an all high racial tension in America, where protests are ongoing against the systemic culture of racism, the ‘Haves and Haves Not’ star shared her thoughts on the situation.

Sumpter who is in an interracial relationship herself ( she is engaged to fellow actor, Nicholas James with whom she shares a daughter), took to her Twitter account to speak about what this present reality means for blacks in interracial relationships.

Sharing her thoughts, the 39-year-old mother of one wtote;

“Dear black interracial couples with a significant other who is white (raises hand), we DO NOT need to protect them. I promise, they will be A. OK.

“They need to continue to fight for us. If they get offended when you talk about racists, you have a bigger problem on your hands”.

