Tight Security at National Assembly as Buhari presents 2020 Budget

Security operatives have taken over the National Assembly in preparation for the presentation of the 2020 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint seating of the legislature.

A combined team of security operatives besieged took over all entrance to the National Assembly shortly after the break of dawn, turning back all those without a pass.

Workers in and around the National Assembly as well as Journalists without the tag were turned back at the first gate to the Assembly.

More to follow…

