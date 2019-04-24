Tight Security at Lagos Airport as Buhari Visits

A high number of security operatives have been deployed to strategic positions at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The security operatives – which included officers from the Nigerian air force (NAF), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) – were already at their respective positions around 7.15am.

Also on ground were officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who controlled traffic within the airport and its environs.

Buhari is visiting Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, to inaugurate some projects executed by the Lagos state government.

The projects include Institute of maternal and child health (Ayinke House), Lagos theatre, Oshodi transport interchange and international airport road as well as 820 mass transit buses.

Following the official visit, the Lagos State government has sealed off certain roads, advising motorists to take alternative routes.