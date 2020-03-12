Tiger Woods elected to world golf hall of fame

Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods is now set to join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods was elected today to be part of the 2021 induction class – a decision with as much suspense as a tap-in.

The American great shares the PGA Tour record with 82 career victories, and his 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus. He has 11 other victories in tours around the world, including Europe, Japan, Asia and Australia.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan called Woods with the news. He is not at The Players Championship this week because Woods says his back was not quite ready.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement.

“This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

Woods was a lock before he returned from reconstructive knee surgery after winning the 2008 U.S. Open for his 14th major, and before he returned from a fourth back surgery to win his 15th major last year at the Masters.

He remains the only player to hold all four professional majors at the same time.

Off the course, he was a catalyst for unprecedented growth, and he was largely responsible for television network deals that set prize money soaring.

“Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact,” Monahan said.

“His imprint on the game is immeasurable, and his unparalleled legacy is one we look forward to celebrating.”