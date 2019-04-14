Tiger Woods Completes ‘Greatest Comeback’ to Win 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods produced a dazzling finish to win a fifth Masters title and end an 11-year wait for an elusive 15th major.

There were raucous celebrations around the 18th green as Woods finished with a two-under-par 70 to win on 13 under, one clear of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

Overnight leader Francesco Molinari‘s hopes sunk with two double bogeys on the back nine and he had to settle for a share of fifth on 11 under.

Woods, who’d battled back problems and a myriad of personal challenges in recent years, punched the air in delight, a wide smile across his face, before celebrating with his children at the back of the green.

“I’m a little hoarse from yelling,” said the 43-year-old. “I was just trying to plod my way around all day then all of a sudden I had the lead.

“Coming up 18 I was just trying to make a five. When I tapped in I don’t know what I did, I know I screamed.

“To have my kids there, it’s come full circle. My dad was here in 1997 and now I’m the dad with two kids there.

“It will be up there with one of the hardest I’ve had to win because of what has transpired in the last couple of years.”

Woods’ triumph saw him come from behind in the final round to win a major for the first time. It was also his first Masters victory since 2005.

He is now just one behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of six wins at Augusta National and three behind his fellow American’s overall major tally of 18.