‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic Is Reportedly in Jail’s Coronavirus Isolation

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on ‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic Is Reportedly in Jail’s Coronavirus Isolation

THR is reporting that the star of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently in isolation behind bars because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you haven’t been following his story: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” the Tiger King, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his part in a murder-for-hire plot. And his wild story in the big cat world was made into a Netflix series that has become wildly popular, dominating entertainment news coverage.

Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Dillon Passage, recently spoke with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and said that the former zoo owner has been placed in COVID-19 isolation.

Maldonado-Passage is not necessarily thought to be infected, but since he recently transferred from a prison with multiple cases, he was placed in isolation for safety, his husband told Cohen.

Following the chat about his welfare here.

Related Posts

Comedian Ali Wentworth Reveals She’s Tested Positive for COVID-19

April 2, 2020

Star Wars actor, Andrew Jack, dies from COVID-19

April 1, 2020

Emilia Clarke to Host Virtual Dinner With Donors for Coronavirus Relief

April 1, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *