‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic Is Reportedly in Jail’s Coronavirus Isolation

THR is reporting that the star of the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently in isolation behind bars because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you haven’t been following his story: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” the Tiger King, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his part in a murder-for-hire plot. And his wild story in the big cat world was made into a Netflix series that has become wildly popular, dominating entertainment news coverage.

Maldonado-Passage’s husband, Dillon Passage, recently spoke with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy and said that the former zoo owner has been placed in COVID-19 isolation.

Maldonado-Passage is not necessarily thought to be infected, but since he recently transferred from a prison with multiple cases, he was placed in isolation for safety, his husband told Cohen.

Following the chat about his welfare here.