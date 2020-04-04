‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Says He’s Ashamed of Himself in Prison Interview

ukamakaCelebrity / MoviesNo Comment on ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Says He’s Ashamed of Himself in Prison Interview

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, now knows how enthralled everyone is with him, thanks to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which revolves around him.

The former big cat zookeeper who is currently serving time, spoke up in a March 22 interview posted by Netflix on Friday, saying he wished he could enjoy his newfound fame (many call it infamy).

“You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I’ve seen these same four walls for a year and a half now,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

Maldonado-Passage joked he would be as crazy as he was before when he finished serving his 22-year sentence for his part in a murder-for-hire plot of animal rights activist Carole Baskin and a slew of animal abuse charges.

Maldonado-Passage did express remorse for some of his behavior in the prison interview.

“Go it in a cage with your animals for a week. I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I — I’m ashamed of myself,” he said.

And he said a lot more.

Watch him below:

Related Posts

Genevieve Nnaji Joins the TikTok Gang, and Hers is Epic

April 4, 2020

“The Flash” Star, Logan Williams, Dies at the Age of 16

April 4, 2020

Singer Selena Gomez Reveals Her Bipolar Diagnosis

April 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *