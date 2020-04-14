‘Tiger King’ Interviewee Says Joe Exotic Has Secret Ex-Wife and Son

Rick Kirkman has shared a new secret about Joe Exotic.

During a live Q&A, the Tiger King star spoke about his time with Joe Exotic, who is the central figure in the Netflix series. According to Kirkham, he is not a fan of Joe, and he dished out some disturbing stories and spoke about Exotic’s secret ex-wife and children.

Kirkham revealed in the livestreamed Q&A session that Exotic had been “married to a woman years before.” He added, “He had children and his son came to work at the zoo the summer that I was there, the very first summer.” He went on to explain that Joe had fathered Brandon Chappell, who appears in the docuseries, but he didn’t indicate whether Chappell’s mother, Kim, was who he married.

“His son Brandon is in the documentary and I’m surprised that the documentary didn’t bring that up,” Kirkham continued. “Joe treated his son worse than he treated the other employees. He expected more out of him, he expected him to take more leadership and do harder work. … He had his son sweeping the park instead of giving him a decent job, feeding the animals or something like that. It was almost as though he regretted having a child, that he regretted having been married.”

And about how cruel Joe was, he said: “I witnessed him shoot and kill two tigers for no reason whatsoever, just because he was pissed off at them. We had wild chickens that ran around everywhere in the zoo, and he’d just be pissed and kick one of these chickens into the cage so that these tigers could just rip it to shreds. That was just the kind of guy he was. He enjoyed seeing people and animals hurt. He enjoyed it. He got off on it.”

You can see more about that disturbing chat here.