‘Tiger King’ Controversial Star, Carole Baskin, Sued for Defamation

Carol Baskin has been dragged to court for defamation by a former assistant.

Per THR, the daughters of the Tiger King star’s former husband are seeking more information about what happened to their father, who disappeared mysteriously more than two decades ago.

Per the outlet:

The amended complaint to an earlier lawsuit was filed Tuesday in state court in Tampa by Don Lewis’ three daughters, Donna Pettis, Lynda Sanchez, and Gale Rathbone, as well as his former assistant, Anne McQueen. It also names Baskin’s current husband and her tiger rescue sanctuary as defendants. The lawsuit said that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting a video diary entry on YouTube earlier this month in which she says McQueen played a role in Lewis’ disappearance. Those statements and embezzlement allegations also were made on Baskin’s website, “bigcatrescue.org,” the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also is seeking what is known as a “pure bill of discovery,” which allows information in a case to be gathered before a civil complaint is filed. “Despite contentions to the contrary, the truth has never been explored in any court and there is a good faith basis to believe the truth will open up many viable remedies,” the lawsuit said. The pure bill of discovery “will be useful to identify potential defendants and theories of liability and to obtain information necessary for meeting a condition precedent to filing suit,” the lawsuit said.

It is worthy to note that Lewis’s disappearance has always been an open case.

Only this past March, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced that his office was seeking new leads following the popularity of Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

