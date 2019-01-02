Tiffany Haddish Speaks After Her New Year’s Eve Show Flopped

Tiffany Haddish has acknowledged her mistakes and hopes never to repeat them again.

In case you missed it, the comic actress came under fire after her New Year’s Eve show flopped so hard with the audience that attendees stood and walked out of the event held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

From the clip making rounds, the Emmy winner is seen telling the audience: “This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever. Every day ain’t the best day, but we do what we do. It is what it is.”

Haddish added, “This will probably be the only time you will ever see me like this because I’m never doing this again.” See the clip taken that night: I went to go see if @TiffanyHaddish was actually funny. I ended up doing this. Conclusion: She is not funny. Horrible show. In her defense, she said she was having a rough night. She didn’t have to be up there. She ended up inviting me up on stage to tell jokes. 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/Ze1BPzeY9S — Andrew Chestnutt (@AndrewChestnut1) January 1, 2019

In response to The Root’s article about her performance, Haddish tweeted , “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happen again.” And this comes mere weeks after standup comic Katt Williams spoke on Haddish’s standup skills. “She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody,” Williams said about the Girls Trip star. However, fans are wishing her well.