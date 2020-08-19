Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Received 40 Notes From Foster Kids After Emmy Nomination

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that after she received “the best award ever” in the form of 40 hand-drawn notes from foster youth after she learned she got nominated for an Emmy this year.

The comic actress spoke about this during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she spoke about her 2020 Emmy nomination for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), which Haddish got for her 2019 Netflix comedy special Black Mitzvah.

“I went to the mailbox, and there were all these handwritten notes from foster youth that I’ve been talking to over quarantine,” Haddish told Fallon. “It was 40 messages — 40 little handwritten notes and cards — and they drew on them and colored them.”

THR adds that Haddish herself has a personal connection to the foster care after she and her siblings were put into the system as children. Now, she said that had been Zoom calling with the foster kids, all of whom are from different group homes. Getting the messages from the children she had been speaking with was “better than anything.”

“That was the best award ever,” Haddish said. “Like when I get down, I just open those up and read them. It’s like, that’s better than any trophy I could ever get, to be recognized by our youth, our future.”

Congratulations again to her!

