Tiffany Haddish Debuts Bald Head: “Just Loving My New Look”

Tiffany Haddish has debuted a new look and her fans are here for it!

The comedian took to her Instagram yesterday to share a stunning photo of herself rocking a bald look, with a caption that said: “Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all. The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love!”

This comes nearly two weeks after she shared a video of her low cut on her Instagram. “I have three on my head and yes I was excited, but I do have a meat head in the back and a few wrinkles,” she explained to a fan in a comment on her July 18 selfie. “But they are fading away. I think they came about from all the years of my scalp being pulled in all kinds of ways with ponytail, braids, and weaves.”

And about the dramatic departure from her usual long hair, she said “I’m not concerned about getting my hair wet, and that feels good…I don’t have to worry about it. I’m not trippin’ — you can see my face even better, my neck don’t hurt. Do you know how heavy those locks were?”

Now she is bald and happy.

Check her out below:

