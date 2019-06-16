Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show Over Abortion Law

Tiffany Haddish has canceled her upcoming Atlanta performance because of Georgia’s new restrictive abortion law.

According to THR, the Girls Trip star sent a statement to ticketholders Saturday, saying she cannot “in good faith” perform in Georgia unless it withdraws the so-called heartbeat bill.

She was scheduled to perform June 22 at the Fox Theatre.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there,” she continued in her statement.

This comes weeks after the signing of the new law that would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. Unless it’s blocked in court, it’s set to go into effect in 2020.