Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell tickled the crowd last night with their original opening dance-performance, before they proceeded to co-host the much talked about event.

Check out their opening video below:

Your hosts @TishaCampblMrtn & @TichinaArnold opened the 2019 #SoulTrainAwards with a huge dance number for the ages. Plus a surprise appearance from @MJRodriguez7! You have to see this! pic.twitter.com/sMMzmLpAC9 — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) November 18, 2019