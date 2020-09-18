Thunder strikes three siblings dead in Taraba

Tragedy struck in Nigeria’s north-east Tuesday after three siblings were struck to death by thunder.

It is understood that their mother, Justina Nyavoro, who sustained serious burns, is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Sources say the incident occurred at about 5.30 pm in Pupule village, Yorro local government when Justina and her three children were returning from the farm.

The Nation reports that the woman and her three children were returning from the farm under very heavy rain and were close to Pupule village when the thunder struck.

The three children were killed instantly while their mother, who sustained serious injuries and was unconscious, was rushed to Pupule maternity hospital for medical assistance.

It was further gathered the three children, aged 12, 8 and 6 respectively, were buried few hours later.

The mother of the children is said to be responding to treatment.

