Thumps Up for Trump after State of the Union Address

Donald Trump was the cynosure of all eyes early Wednesday as he appealed for unity during his first State of the Union address to a newly divided Congress.

The Republican leader issued sharp warnings to Democrats, including that “ridiculous partisan investigations” would harm economic progress, as he called for bipartisan solutions to “reignite the American imagination”.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” Trump declared, with the presence of Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais behind him serving as an acute reminder of the political challenges he faces in the next two years.

Trump’s remarks were an apparent reference to the investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian meddling in the US election, plus Democrats’ promised oversight investigations into the president’s conduct and personal finances.

In wide-ranging remarks to a joint chamber of Congress that lasted for about 81 minutes, Trump appealed to two areas of his base supporters by reasserting his vow to build a wall on the southern US border with Mexico, and urging lawmakers to ban late-term abortions.

He also announced that he would hold a second summit with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, in Vietnam on 27 and 28 February. The leaders first met last summer in Singapore.

Having just suffered serious losses in November’s congressional elections and after prompting the longest government shutdown in US history, Trump had hoped to strike a new tone with his calls on Congress to come together over infrastructure projects and his trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

“Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future,” he said.

He avoided any reference to his much-threatened declaration of a national emergency over what he claims to be an immigration crisis on the southern border, but outlined his case for a wall and accused lawmakers of hypocrisy on border security.

In a moment of levity, Democratic congresswomen erupted in cheers and applause when Trump said the thriving economy had helped female employment.

Trump smiled: “Don’t sit yet. You’re going to like this.”

“Exactly one century after the Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote,” he said, “we also have more women serving in the Congress than ever before.”

This time the chamber rose to its feet and Democrats and Republicans joined in a bipartisan “U-S-A” chant.

Among the guests seated with the first lady, Melania Trump, were family members of a couple killed in Nevada last month, allegedly by someone who was in the country illegally, and Joshua Trump, a boy who was bullied at school because he shares a last name with the president – though he is no relation.

During his speech, Trump made the case for his “zero-tolerance” immigration policies, calling it a “moral duty” to address what he has claimed to be a “crisis of illegal immigration” at the US-Mexico border.

“No issue better illustrates the divide between America’s working class and America’s political class than illegal immigration,” he said, in defense of his demand for a wall. “Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards.”

He also touted his stewardship of a strong economy after what he called “decades of calamitous trade policies” and committed to rebuilding America’s “crumbling infrastructure”.

In a strike at Democrats’ liberalizing policy agenda and some of those looking to unseat him, Trump decried “new calls to adopt socialism in our country”. The reference to socialism elicited a chorus of boos from Republicans.

“America was founded on liberty and independence,” Trump said, “not government coercion, domination, and control.”

On foreign policy, an area where Trump faces an increasingly adversarial Republican Senate, the president defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria and Afghanistan. Just hours prior, the Senate approved a resolution opposing the plan.

He vowed to work with the nation’s allies to “destroy the remnants of Isis”, saying “great nations do not fight endless wars.”

The address was generally positively received by Americans…

