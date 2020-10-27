‘Thugs just left Kogi Govt house to go destroy my house’ – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has said that thugs are heading to his house in the Kogi Sate capital to destroy it.

In a tweet n his official Twitter handle, Melaye said that the thugs took off from the government house in Lokoja and are headed for his home.

He said:

“Loaded thugs left government house Lokoja now on their way to my house in Aiyetoro Gbede. Their mission is to go destroy the house.”

This comes amid widespread looting and destruction of public and private property across the country in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

The senator did not say why then thugs were targeting his home.

More to follow…

